T.O.P.S. #9720 met on Jan. 23 at 10:30 with 6 T.O.P.S. and 5 K.O.P.S. Our loss was 5 pounds and Boni was high loser. All K.O.P.S. were in leeway.

Fontella gave the lesson on the 14 Healthiest Vegetables on Earth. We discussed that obesity is the 2nd leading cause of death, and it really shouldn’t be if we just ate our vegetables! The most important organ in the body is the liver, and it shouldn’t have to strain out the toxins we take in with a low vegetable/fiber/fruit diet. If the liver cannot take care of the toxins, then the toxins begin to destroy the liver.

Although we discussed all 14 vegetables in detail, here are just a few (all vegetables are 1 cup): Spinach provides 56% of Vitamin A, all of Vitamin K, antioxidants, and may lower blood pressure; Kale provides Vitamin B, Calcium, Copper, Vitamin A, C, and K and promotes a healthy heart; green peas provide 9 grams fiber, Vitamin A, C, K, some B’s and Folic Acid—also promotes regular bowel movements; and red cabbage provides antioxidants, 2 grams fiber, 85% Vitamin C and protects against high cholesterol.

The other 10 are kohlrabi, collard greens, sweet potatoes, asparagus, ginger, Swiss chard, brussel sprouts, garlic, broccoli and carrots. So there are vitamins and other healthy things hiding in our vegetables. Let’s listen to Mom, and eat our vegetables.

On that note, the winner of the Vegetable and Fruit Contest was Margaret L., the winners of Sole Survivor were Barbara and Audrey, and the Teddy Bear Buddy contest is continuing with much love and laughter.

We ended T.O.P.S. with the Circle of Friends.

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 AM, with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 AM at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave, Ava, MO. Contact Boni McKee at (816) 786-3413 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677