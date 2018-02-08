St. Francis Church

Sunday, February 4 was Sexagesima (Latin for sixtieth) approximately sixty days before Easter and the second Sunday before Lent. The topic for today is trust and we are learning during this time not to trust in man, but in God, and our scripture readings for today teach us this lesson: God is in control and His will is what counts. Our Psalm for today is number 71: “In thee, O Lord, have I put my trust; let me never be put to confusion but deliver me in thy righteousness.” The psalmist knows God is his stronghold. Our Old Testament lesson from Isaiah fifty continues this theme: “Who is among you that feareth the Lord? Let him trust in the name of the Lord, and stay upon his God.” Our Collect Prayer says “O Lord God, who seest that we put not our trust in any thing that we do, mercifully grant that by thy power we may be defended.” In our Epistle, 2 Corinthians 11:19, Paul tells us to be aware of false teachers as the church at Corinth was hindered by some in authority who bragged too much on their own accomplishments and challenged Paul’s authority, but Paul teaches that he survived severe persecution through the power of Christ, and we must like him recognize our reliance on God. In announcements Bishop Hartley noted that we will resume our Wednesday Evening Prayer service this week if the weather permits, and during prayer time said the birthday prayer for Andrea McSwain, whose birthday is February 8.

For information on St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.