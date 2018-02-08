Sunday morning service was opened with prayers, music and hymns.

Margaret Rosseau sang a special.

Kendra Shelton led us in a praise song.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Exodus 17:8-13, “Aaron and Hur.”

Our memory verse, for this week, is found in Matthew 5:16.

Prayers continue to go up for all the sick, lonely and the ones still mourning the loss of loved ones.

The weather has been a little bit wild this Winter.

Visitors in our home this week were Donna Bannister, Pauline Okhuysen, Kay Peak, Roy Johnson, Kathleen Deatherage and Bonnie McKee.

Until next week, when you grow weary, just stop and let God hold you.