Rosa Lee Anderson legal



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE ESTATE OF: )

ROSA LEE ANDERSON, )

Deceased. )

Case No. 17DG-PR00038 )

NOTICE OF FILING

SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representatives will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri on the 11th day of March, 2018, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.

/s/ William Merritt

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Carolyn Sue Loftin

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ John W. Bruffett-24585

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 101

Ava, Missouri 65608

(417) 683-4163

Attorney for Estate

Dates of Publication: Feb. 8, 15, 22 and March 1, 2018.

02-08-21-4t



