Ronald Clemans legal

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, Ronald W. Clemans and Deborah G. Clemans, Husband and Wife, by their Deed of Trust dated July 23, 2002, and recorded in the Recorder’s Office for Douglas County, Missouri in Book No. 366 at Page No. 813-819 as Document No. 021735, conveyed to Daniel P. Wade, Trustee, the following described real estate, situated in the County of Douglas, State of Missouri, to-wit:

Tract 1: That part of the S1/2 NE 1/4 SW1/4 of Section 11, Township 25 North, Range 16 West, described as beginning at the Southwest corner of said S1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 and run thence East 323 feet and to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue East and to the East line of said S1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4, thence run North 467 feet, thence run West and to a point which is 467 feet North of the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 467 feet and to the True Point of Beginning. Subject to right-of-way for County Road, as it now runs.

Tract II: That part of the S1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 11, Township 25 North, Range 16 West described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said S1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 and run thence East 323 feet, thence run North 467 feet, thence run West 323 feet and to the West line of said S1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4, thence run South on the West line 467 feet and to the True Point of Beginning.

which conveyance was made to said Daniel P. Wade, Trustee, in Trust, to secure the payment of a certain note in said Deed of Trust described; and

WHEREAS, default was made and still continues in the payment of said note.

NOW, THEREFORE, at the request of the legal holder of said note, an in pursuance of the provisions of said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Trustee will sell the property above described at public venue, to the highest bidder for cash, at the North Door of the Douglas County Courthouse in the City of Ava, State of Missouri, on February 26, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to-wit: at 1:00 p.m., for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the cost of executing this trust.

