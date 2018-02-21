Hello everyone. I was awakened this morning by the beautiful sound of rain. I arose and looked outside, and, sure enough, it was raining along with the accent of some thunder and lightning. I then proceeded to unplug all our electrical appliances such as the telephones and the TV. I have become a little skittish of the damage that lightening can do since we lost a perfectly good TV recently during an electrical storm.

The old adage, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” is very important to remember throughout one’s life time.

The Red Bank Church worship service began with hymns led by Jake Hampton. Gary Lirley welcomed everyone and asked for birthday or anniversary offerings. A birthday, mission offering was given by Jeane Huff in honor of her mother, Maxine Lirley’s, 95th birthday on February 14. Brother Randy asked for prayer request. Prayer was offered on behalf of each request. Eloise Hallmark sang special music.

The morning sermon was based on scripture from Matthew 7: 13-14. Jesus, in His Sermon on the mount said,” Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” One may travel many paths in life, but one will do well to follow the paths that are narrow and straight. Jesus described roads of life that are broad, meaning very wide, are full of tempting side roads that will lead one, only to destruction. We read in Luke 13: 23-27 where Jesus answered one who asked Him, “Lord, are there few who are saved?” And He said to them, “Strive to enter through the narrow gate, for many, I say to you will seek to enter and will not be able.” He went on to say that many will knock continuously on the door that He closes, once and for all, saying, “Lord, Lord, open for us,” and He will answer, “ I tell you I do not know you, where you are from, Depart from Me, all you workers of iniquity.” We will enter Heaven only by God’s way, the straight and narrow way. That is accomplished by first, (A) admitting that we have sinned and come short of the glory of God; (B) Believe that Jesus, the only Begotten Son of God, died on the cross to pay for our sins; And (C) be willing to confess to the world that we have asked God to forgive us and cleanse us from our committed sins and now have a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. Please read, Romans 10: 9-10 for directions to the path of salvation.

Last Monday, Gary and I along with Jeane Huff and James Lirley, enjoyed spending the day with Maxine Lirley at the Healthcare Center, where she resides. She was feeling some better that day, so Jeane fixed Maxine’s hair so pretty and put a little pink in her cheeks with a little makeup. Then we all attended the February birthday party given for those residents with February birthdays. Ice cream and cake was served and everyone had fun singing songs of the past that was well known by heart.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart, and saves such as have a contrite spirit.”