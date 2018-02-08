Red Bank Church

Hello everyone. Well, it’s a cold, snowy day with some icy spots here and there so Gary and I are spending another day inside the house, near the heating stove. We were with the group from Red Bank that provided a program of music for the residents of the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center yesterday, (Sunday) when this snow came pouring down. Everyone scrambled for home the minute the program was over. Gary and I didn’t take too long in heading for home ourselves. We had no problem except for the strong wind that accompanied the storm. We are thankful for God’s protection.

The worship service at Red Bank began with the singing of hymns, led by Jake Hampton. Brother Randy greeted members and guest, and asked for prayer request. Prayer was offered for each request. He then announced that Red Bank would be meeting at the Healthcare Center at 2:00 p.m. that afternoon, to provide a program of gospel music for the residents who reside there. He reminded members that our monthly business meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7:00 p.m. Giving a mission offering in honor of her son, Cory’s, birthday was Jennifer Lakey. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark.

The morning sermon was based on scripture from Matthew 7: 7-12. Jesus, in teaching the multitude of people who had followed Him from Galilee, and from Decapolis, Jerusalem, Judea, and beyond the Jordan, said to them, “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.” Jesus was letting, not only these people, but also all of us today, know that He is patiently waiting for each of His children to come to Him for their needs. He goes on to tell them that as they would want to provide the best for their children, He, likewise, desires to give the best to His children. In verse 9, Jesus explained clearly by asking them if their son asked for bread to eat, would they give him a stone. Or if he asked for a fish will he give him a serpent? Brother Randy said that we sometimes put God on a shelf and forgets to go to Him for all our needs or answers to our problems. Instead, we spend fruitless time worrying and searching for the things we have need of. God’s children do not spend enough time communicating with Him in prayer. If we did, more of our needs would be met, and we would not be spending endless time and money buying things that God knows we do not really need. Is what we are looking for, God’s will or our own will? One is happier when one stays within God’s will.

Several have been visiting with Maxine Lirley at the Healthcare Center lately. Among those visiting with her are Ralph Laughlin, Irene Swearingen and Donna Loveland, Cindy and Dale Jerrell, Aaron and Brittney Jerrell, Allison, Brian and Jasmine Rose Paul, Mitzi, Mark and Joshua Fawcett, Alice and Gary Lirley, Jeane Huff, James Lirley, and Jake Hampton. Her daughter, Judy Smith, keeps in close contact with her mother by phone. Judy lives in Marshall, Mo. Other family members have sent their love and well wishes to her by way of the telephone. Among those are her sister, Lynn Halcomb and her niece, Shelly Parham. I’m glad to report that Maxine is feeling better. She is scheduled for a little surgery soon that should help her condition greatly. Please keep her in your prayers! By the way, Maxine’s 95th birthday will be on February 14th. I know she would appreciate a visit or a birthday card in celebration of her birthday.

Gary and I visited with Bud Hampton and some of his family members last week while at the Healthcare Center. Please remember Bud in your prayers. He is seriously ill.

I enjoyed visiting, Sunday, with a wonderful friend of ours, Bonita Stafford. I also was delighted to visit briefly with her granddaughter, Cleo Stafford, recently. Cleo was one of my first grade students at Ava Victory Academy. She was always a great little student. I can’t believe how many of my little ones are all graduating or about to graduate from high school in a year or so. And, all of them are honor students. One of them has already invited Gary and me to her graduation. I am so proud of each and every one. I can’t think of one who doesn’t have special talents of their own with great potential for their future. I pray for them constantly.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Deuteronomy 6:5, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength.”