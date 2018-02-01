Hello everyone. It’s hard to believe that in a few days, we will be entering the second month of this New Year. The extremely cold, January weather we experienced was pretty tough to get through, but God provided a few warm days to help us warm up a little and perhaps, unthaw some frozen water pipes.

The Red Bank Church services had to be canceled a couple of times because of slick roads, but we did have services last Sunday on the 21st and this Sunday on the 29th. On the 21st, we had a lot of special music. Our daughter, Mitzi, her husband, Mark, and son, Josh along with our granddaughter, Allison, her husband Brian and baby daughter, Jasmine Rose, surprised us with a visit and attended church with us. Singing special music that morning was a trio of Mitzi and Mark Fawcett and Allison Paul. Allison also sang a solo. To complete our program of special music, Eloise Hallmark sang a Gospel selection. We appreciate those who give of their musical talents to magnify the Lord and at the same time, lift our hearts in Praise. Gary Lirley led the congregation in hymns. After Brother Randy made announcements and asked for prayer request, and prayer was offered, he brought the morning sermon based on scripture found in Matthew 7:1-6; the focus verse, spoken by Jesus, being, “Judge not, that you be not judged.” Jesus further explained what he meant by saying in verse 3, “And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye?”

This Sunday, Jan. 28, Brother Carl Ray filled the pulpit in the absence of our pastor. The service began with Jake Hampton leading the congregation in singing hymns. Gary Lirley welcomed everyone and made announcements. He also asked for prayer request. There were quite a few request made. Prayer was offered for each request. The main thought for the morning sermon was found in Psalms 121:4, “Behold, He who keeps Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.” In the first two verses of this chapter, David wrote, “I will lift up my eyes to the hills from whence comes my help? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” Brother Ray said, “As God kept his promises to those in the Old Testament, He will also be faithful to keep all His promises to we who are His Children.” He asked the question, “Are we hungry for a closer walk with God? He said, “God’s help is always there for us, but only if we let Him. He is there for us when we are weak, and when we are weary, broke, or saddened. The Church pews are not filled today because His people are not prioritizing God’s Will for them. His place in our lives seems to be at the bottom of our list. It is as simple as this, we are either for Him or against Him. We are trying to neutralize life. Jesus made this very clear when He said in Luke 16:13, “No servant can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.”

Visiting Gary and me this last week was Mitzi, Mark and Josh Fawcett; Allison, Brian and Jasmine Rose Paul; Cindy and Dale Jarrell and Aaron and Brittney Jerrell. Gary and I were so surprised when the Fawcetts and the Pauls arrived on Saturday, but we were totally shocked when we heard a knock on our door late Saturday night and opened it to find our daughter, Cindy Jerrell, her husband, Dale, their son Aaron and his wife, Brittney, standing there. They drove all the way from Silver Springs Florida to visit with all of us. Our other guests were from Georgia and Texas which is from 10 to 12 hours from here. Cindy and Mitzi, our two daughters, had not been together for five years. Gary and I had a great time visiting with all our children and their families. We missed having our son, Les, and his family with us too, but they were not able to make the trip at this time. Also visiting in our home was Gary’s sister, Jeane Huff.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley was Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and James Lirley. Maxine has been suffering a bad fall she had recently. The pain in her back has been excruciating. Please remember to pray for her recovery.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. We need to give God our best while we still can. He has many blessings He wants to give to us. Let’s give Him first place in our lives.