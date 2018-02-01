Quad Cities

1-24-18. Finally we got to have our Christmas dinner and gift exchange with my family. And it was a joy. It really gave me a boost as it always does. I love to be with my family and such a good dinner. Anita had as Walt said, “Everything was perfect.” We had turkey for Thanksgiving and ham for Christmas and they were both delicious. Anita’ birthday is December 27th, Jared’s is the 30th, Anita’s dad January 11th, Jacob and Carl are both in February so we just added some birthdays in with the Christmas. I also gave a few things to the rest so they would have something to open too. The ones who weren’t there were Jacob and Kylie because Jacob had to work and I sure missed them and also Kay wasn’t there either and I missed her too. I really like to visit with her. She’s nice.

Anita always makes banana bread to give to everyone to take home. Our weather held out for us and it was a nice day. The ones who could be there were of course Anita and Carl, Lisa and Joe, Jared, Carrie, Zoie, Walt and yours truly. Oh yes, and Anita’s dad, Trevis.

And we are having nice weather now for this time of year. It got cold last night, but is in the thirties today.

I didn’t get a letter in for the last paper. I don’t have a good excuse so I won’t give one, except it seems like everything slips up on my anymore, maybe while I’m sleeping.

It’s time for me to go get some meds at Wal-Mart so I will now say, “I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels.” So take care of yourselves and each other. Bye, bye for now.