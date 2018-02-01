Pleasant Home Church

Wednesday night, January 24, 2018, was the first night for our new Discipleship Program. It went really well. We had 32 present, we broke up into small groups of various ages. It is Bro. Josh’s goal that the older members can help teach the younger ones. This is also a chance for the kids and adults to get to know one another. We all had a good time, adults as well as the kids. Wednesday January 31, we will be studying Luke 9:57-62.

Sunday was also a great day at Pleasant Home. We had 54 present for church.

Giovanna Forbeck sang and Henry Macomber blessed us with his song special. KayLee Reed gave her birthday offering.

Bro. Josh brought the sermon from Mark 7:24, Jesus Christ Cannot Be Hid. We are to live our faith. Jesus said if you deny Me, I will deny you to My Father. We are to let the light of Jesus shine for the world to see.

Next Sunday will be our First Sunday fellowship dinner. We will also be taking family pictures for our church directory. After dinner we will have a short Bible study. We are hoping this will be a better time for many who can’t make it to Wednesday night services as well as allow our children’s ministry team to join in and receive some spiritual nourishment.

We invite you to join us for any of our services. God is working great things in our little church. Come be a part of it! Sunday School at 10 a.m., church at 11 a.m. and Wednesday Night Discipleship program at 7 p.m. We hope to see you there.