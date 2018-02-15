One Accord Ministry

Sunday morning was a study of 1 Corinthians chapter 12, which talks about the gifts of the Spirit. There are nine gifts, let’s break them down one by one. 1) the word of wisdom: applies the revelation of God’s Word or the Holy Spirit’s wisdom to a specific situation or problem. 2) word of knowledge: utterance inspired by the Holy Spirit that reveals knowledge about people, circumstances or biblical truth. This gift is sometimes connected with prophecy. 3) faith: this is a supernatural faith imparted by the Holy Spirit that allows believers to believe God for miracles. 4) healing: this gift is not given to everyone but all can pray for people to receive healing. This gift brings healing to those in need. 5) miraculous powers: deeds of supernatural power that alter the normal course of nature. Divine acts in which God’s kingdom is manifested against Satan and evil spirits. 6) prophecy: potentially available to all believers, this is not the ministry gift of prophecy. This is a gift that enables a believer to bring a word or revelation directly from God under the impulse of the Holy Spirit. It may expose a warning or judgment. All prophecy should be tested that it is directing godly living, and that it is given by someone living a godly life. 7) discernment: being able to know the difference between good and evil spirits. Also being able to determine if a word is from the Holy Spirit or from something else. 8) speaking in tongues: this will not be a learned foreign language. It will be not previously known to the one speaking it. 9) interpretation of tongues: this is for revealing the meaning of a message delivered to the church in tongues. It will be God’s word for the church.

“For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ. For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free: and have been all made to drink into one Spirit. For the body is not one member, but many,” 1 Corinthians 12: 12-14.

In the early church the gifts of the Spirit were very important to the body of the church. These gifts are to be continued until Jesus comes back. God’s purposes for the gifts of the Spirit are: to manifest His grace, power and love. This is for out in public, at home with family, and on an individual basis. It helps make the preaching of the gospel effective because it gives confirmation to God’s word. It makes both individual’s and the church stronger by building their faith. Gives us the tools to fight against the devil and evil spirits.

All members are of one body: none are better than another. We are all equally important. God puts the body together as He determines it should be. All members are given their position and gift according to God’s plan and purpose. We are each needed for the well being of the whole body. Strive for the gifts of the Spirit, but remember first you need love (charity). Without love we are nothing.

“And now abideth faith, hope, charity these three; but the greatest of these is charity,” 1 Corinthians 13:13.

God tells us that Christlike character is more important than ministry, faith or the possession of gifts. He wants His children to love, be patient and kind, be unselfish, have a hatred for evil and love truth, honesty, righteousness these things are more important to Him than having the faith to move a mountain or to perform great things in church. People we must show Christ’s love in order to harvest souls for the kingdom. Remember it is all about souls, souls, souls.

Until next week, get in the word and stay faithful in prayer. Have a blessed week. God bless all of you.