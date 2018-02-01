One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. Pray you have had a wonderful week.

“And such were some of you but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of our God.” 1 Corinthians 6:11

We have heard of being sanctified and justified. Do you understand the difference? Sanctification is the act or process of acquiring sancitity, of being made or becoming holy. To be set apart. Sanctification makes a sinner not guilty. Justification is God’s act of removing the guilt and penalty of sin while at the same time declaring a sinner righteous through Christ’s atoning sacrifice.

Justification declares the sinner not guilty. Justification involves both the redemptive grace of the Lord Jesus and the work of the Holy Spirit. Justify means ‘as if it never happened’: “Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification” Romans 4:25

When we accept Jesus we are washed clean. We become new creatures. We then belong in God’s world where the Spirit rules. Through Christ’s atoning death, God removed the barrier of sin and opened a way for the sinner to return to God. There are several truths about Christ’s death: 1) it was a sacrifice, 2) it was vicarious (died for us not himself), 3) it was a substitute, 4) it was propitiatory (to regain God’s favor), 5) it was expiatory (to annul guilt), 6) it was efficacious (meant to produce a result), 7) it was victorious (we win). These results are available for everyone but works for those who accept Jesus.

For those who do not accept Him, “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of our God.” 1Corinthians 6:9-11.

So for those who accept Christ and His death for us, here is our instruction: “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men. Teaching us that denying ungodliness and worldly lusts we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world; looking for that blessed hope and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Savior Jesus Christ; who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.” Titus 2:11-14

Christ was born to be a sacrifice for each and every one of us. He died so that His precious blood could cleanse our sins away and make us pure again. He rose so that the Holy Spirit could come for all of us. God’s grace commands and empowers believers to live righteously and godly while waiting for the blessed hope and appearing of Christ Jesus.

Until next week, get in the Word and pray. Say God Bless you to someone. God Bless each and every one of you.