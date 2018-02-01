New Hope Freewill Baptist Church

Sunday school: The devil would love to be our God. He loves to put thoughts in our head and sidetrack us or completely derail us from our purpose. Who do you choose? God or the Devil? It is ultimately our decision who we follow. Every time we choose to cast out that negative, hateful, judgmental thought we are choosing God. We then have overcome ourselves through the power of God. If we don’t cast out those thoughts then we are allowing the devil to be our god and we are defiled. A defiled vessel is not good for anything. A dull axe will get the job done, it just takes a lot longer.

Sunday morning: Col. 2:6- “walk ye in him’ How rooted and grounded are you in your faith? When we are saved there are lots of changes that happen. The reason is because we are in Christ. Keep your focus where it should be, straight ahead to God. Don’t let the devil derail you into looking to the right or left.

Sunday evening: Luke 7:36-50, Take all your cares, hurts, and pain to the one who can do anything. When God changes you it can hurt, but at the same time it can feel good. When we take all our problems to God and really give it all completely it is what God wants from us. We should not let anything keep us from telling him our problems and needs. What do we really give God? Do we give just enough of ourselves so we feel better or do we give till it hurts and allow God to take care of it all and give us peace? When we go to the feet of Jesus and give all of ourselves to him, it is a sign of submission, respect, reverence, obedience, and love. Don’t judge others because their way of praying, worshipping, etc. is different from yours. We should always support our fellow Christians because we all are part of the same body of Christ. We support someone else in their time of need and they will support us in our time of need.

Pray for someone today and ask God to bless them. Keep praying for our little church.