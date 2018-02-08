New Hope Freewill Baptist

Our lesson today was about using our talents. Do you use your talents or do you let them sit on a shelf? It is up to us to use our talents for the betterment and growth of the kingdom of God. Our gifts are given to us for the profit of all. It says that we should not hide our candle that we should set it on a hill for all to see. God gives us our talent, the Spirit is in us to help us use our talent. The Spirit of man is the candle of the Lord (Prov. 20:27). We can give knowledge (light) to others. God will make wise the simple, we know that fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.

You can come to the knowledge of Christ and still not be converted by the spirit of God. If you don’t get that conversion you are no better than before. A lot of Christians have come to the knowledge of Christ but have never truly been converted and became one in Him. We are led by the spirit. In 1 Samuel 15:20-23, Saul said that he obeyed the voice of the Lord, he just did it his way. Saul was changed but he wasn’t converted. In the next chapter of 1 Samuel it goes on the say that the Lord’s spirit left Saul and that an evil spirit from the Lord (I believe this to be the devil) troubled him. The Bible also says that all will be divided, some to heaven and some to hell.