Murray Church

We had good services Sunday. Bro. Dale brought the message.

We have a new man coming, his name is Doug. He’s very faithful.

It was good to be back in church. We missed quite a bit because of ice and snow. Hope we don’t have anymore. I miss it when I don’t get to go to church. We miss the ones that still can’t come.

Our sympathy goes out the family of Darlene Stout. I use to go to church with her a lot when the girls were small. She will hold a special place in my heart.

Also sympathy to the family of Justin Waterson.

I heard that Rheba Pool fell and broke her wrist.

If you don’t have a home church, we invite you to Murray. We only have Sunday morning services.

Until next time, God bless you.