Mt. Zion News

Mt. Zion boys were one of eight basketball teams that played in the Classic Invitational Tournament at God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 8-9. At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, they lost to a team from Michigan; at 1:30 p.m. Friday they lost to an Indiana team. Missouri players from M.Z.B.S. were Joseph and Andrew Fleetwood, Caleb King, Ethan Koch, D.J. Burditt, Joseph Davidson, Keeton Freeman and Coach Alex Fourman. Others from Mt. Zion who attended included Elizabeth Fleming, Dana Fourman, Mr. and Mrs. Koch and Emmaline, the Rehfeldt family, Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson.

There were no services at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) on Sunday, February 11, due to icy roads. “Moments with the Master” at 9 a.m. on KKOZ radio featured three inspirational songs and a message by Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. titled “How Can I Be the Valentine God Wants Me To Be?” using scripture Psalm 119:1-2, “Blessed are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the law of the Lord. Blessed are they that keep his testimonies, and that seek him with the whole heart.”

In the Wednesday Evening Prayer Meeting, Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Norman Murray led in prayer. Then Bob Thompson, Sr. brought the devotional message on Acts 3:6, “Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none, but such as I have give I thee; in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.”

Chapel speakers this month at Mt. Zion Bible School have included Darrell Swearengin (Remember now they Creator in the day of thy youth) and Stephanie Thompson (Walk by faith, not by sight.)

“You do not do God a favor by serving Him. He honors you by allowing you to serve Him.”