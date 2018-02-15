Mt. Zion News

Correction: The Gideon who spoke at Mt. Zion Church on the last Sunday evening of January was Dwayne Davis.

Sunday morning visitors included Ethan Koch and Norman Talbert. During the Sunday school opening, Brian Haynes led the singing, and Sheena Mahan led in prayer. Ushers in the morning worship service were Alex Fourman and James Cox. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., sang a solo, accompanied by pianist Barbara Uhles. His sermon was “The Strategic Christ” based on Matthew 4:1-13. “Then was Jesus led up of the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil…Now when Jesus heard that John was cast into prison, he departed into Galilee…And leaving Nazareth, he came and dwelt in Capernaum.” (1) The adversary: person, propositions. (2) The Audience: apprehended prophet, apprehensive pupils. (3) The Arena: crossroads, community. The work of Christ was strategic (proactive), not just reactive.

There was no Sunday evening services at Mt. Zion because of icy roads.

Jesse Paxton was the song leader in the Wednesday evening service. Phyllis Arnold and Earnest Murray led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave the Bible study on “God and Creation.” God’s providence is not just crisis management, it is conservation, preservation and government. He determines the extent to which sin may go. God rules over all.

“When I looks down, I see only defeat; but when I looks up, I see only delight.”