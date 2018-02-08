Mt. Zion News

The Honor Roll for the 2nd quarter at Mt. Zion Bible School was released recently. “A” Honor Roll: Kylie Adams, Julian Allen, Felicity Berry, Jackson Berry, Olivia Dannen, Casten Elwood, Andrew Fleetwood, Colin Fleming, Rowynn Frisby, Lyla Hoogendoorn, Matthew Lizotte, Samuel Lizotte, Cooper Murray, Dalanie Petty, Chloe Scofield, Landon Williams. “B” Honor Roll: Jayce Elwood, Bella Fleetwood, Jonathan Lizotte.

Recent speakers in the school’s Chapel Services – Pastor Bob (New Year’s Resolutions,” and “Jesus Isn’t Hiding”) and Barbara Uhles (“Uncle Bud Robinson”).

Mt. Zion traveled to Marshfield Christians School on Tuesday, January 30, for a basketball game at 6 p.m. the winning M.Z.B.S. team members were D.J. Burditt, Caleb King, Joseph and Andrew Fleetwood, Ethan Koch, Joseph Davidson, Keeton Freeman, and Coach Alex Fourman. Mt. Zion won with a score of 46 to 37.

Ushers in the Sunday morning service were James Cox and John Dale. Delbert Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Watchman” from Ezekiel 3:16-21. “I have made thee a watchman.” Conditions of the Watchman’s Preparation; commitment of the Watchman’s Passion; caveat in the Watchman’s Plot.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service. Gaylerd and Marlene Miller sang a duet with his guitar. Ted Cain led in prayer. Then Dwain Moore spoke, giving facts and illustrations about the Gideons and their world-wide distribution of Bible and New Testaments. An offering for their work was received at the close of the service.

In the Wednesday evening service, Brian Haynes led in prayer after the congregational songs. Pastor Bob’s lesson was “Angels.” Angels have spiritual bodies and occasionally assume human form, but they are not human. Ranks of angels include cherubim, seraphim, thrones, dominions, principalities, powers and archangels. In their original state they were holy beings endowed with freedom of will. Some chose to follow Satan, an archangel who is the head of the kingdom of wickedness.