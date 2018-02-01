Mt. Zion News

On Sunday morning, Jan. 7, Sheena Mahan led the singing in the opening session of Sunday school. Jesse Paxton was the song leader in the worship service. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. gave a sermon “Response to Truth” based on John 18:31-19:19. “Pilate saith unto him, what is truth?” Shift, substitute, sincerity, side-step, survey, sway. The evening service was canceled because of icy roads.

On Wed. evening, Dana Fourman led in prayer. Answers to prayer were reported by Brian Haynes, Linda Murray and Jeanette Cardin. Pastor Bob’s lesson was on “Cosmogony: the origin of the universe as told by Moses in Genesis.”

The Ozarks chapter of Women of Worth met at Cardwell Cafeteria on Fri. evening, Jan. 12. Director Cinda Thompson extended a warm welcome and Vicky Thompson led in prayer. The program included a story, “Whiter Then Snow,” a white elephant gift exchange, and refreshments. Debbie Query prayed in closing.

All services on Sunday, Jan. 14 were canceled due to the snow. Reports indicated that there were more listeners than usual to our radio program at 9 a.m. on KKOZ (92.1 fm.)

Brian Haynes was the song leader for the Wed. evening service. Barbara Uhles and Gaylerd Miller led in prayer. Cinda Thompson gave several Missions Reports.

Marshfield Christian School came for a basketball game in Evans Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 18 The Mt. Zion team, coached by Alex Fourman, included Joseph and Andrew Fleetwood, Caleb King, Ethan Koch, D.J. Burditt, Joseph Davidson; Jonathan, Connor and Logan Lizotte. The new scoreboard showed a final score of 64 for M.Z.B.S. and 43 for Marshfield.

Happy Birthday to Edith Johnson, Glenna Thompson, and Archie Ferguson.

A visitor on Sunday morning, Jan. 21, was Delbert Downs of Rome, Mo. Ushers were Alex Fourman and John Dale. The special song was a vocal solo by Jesse Paxton, accompanied by pianist Cheryl Paxton. Pastor Bob preached on “Invariable Consequence” from Jeremiah 25:1-7. “Ye have not hearkened unto me, saith the Lord, that ye might provoke me to anger with the work of your hands to your own hurt.” A Faithful Prophet, the Final Principal, the Forthright Prophecy, the Fatal Preference.

The special song in the Sunday evening service was a piano/organ duet by Donna and Brian Haynes. John Dale and Marlene Miller led in prayer. Cinda Thompson brought the message “A Table in the Wilderness – A Challenge for Faith” based on Psalm 78:19. The Israelites tempted God’s patience, His wisdom, and His power.

On Wednesday evening, Jesse Paxton led the singing. Phyllis Arnold and James Cox led in prayer. Delbert Murray presided over the quarterly business meeting. The secretary’s report was given by Judy Murray.

Recent Chapel speakers at M.Z.B.S. included Barbara Uhles (George Washington Carver), Linda Murray (The Tongue), and Gaylerd Miller (Sin-Safe as Poison.)