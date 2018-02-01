Mt. Tabor Church

Another beautiful day in the neighborhood, as we gathered for worship. After pledges, singing and prayers, we had a very uplifting Sunday school lesson, all about Daniel and his strong faith. His was a pattern that we would do well to follow.

Many folks suffering with flu like symptoms, colds, etc. and so many bereaved in our communities, remember each of these.

Brother Michael read the entire chapter of Jeremiah 42. As the people began to ask what God would have them do, they only wanted to listen if it was their plan, not His. We are sometimes afraid of stepping out, however, if it is His will, He will deliver us from that fear, great message.

Miss Nora Elliott spent Thursday and Friday with Jewell Elliott.

Way to go kids, to MaKayla Elliott, making the A honor roll, Logan Elliott, for honor roll, and also, Thomas Merriet for honor roll.

Visiting Harold and Kay Hutchison last was Dan, Kim, Morgan, Dylan and Grant Clements.

Harlin Hutchison stopped by Saturday evening to have supper with Harold and Kay Hutchison. He had been in Bolivar two days, broadcasting the West Plains Zizzer games in tournament.

James Elliott visited Jewell Elliott, Sunday.