Mt. Olive Church

Good rainy morning everyone. It is much needed and we are thankful for each shower. Hopefully it is the start of spring. I know everyone is looking forward to that. My Easter lilies are peeping through the ground and that’s a sure sign.

We had several out for church this past Sunday morning and it was so good to be able to get out and worship and praise the Lord for all the many blessings he gives us. We had some special singing as well as two beautiful little girls, MyCee and Harlie, who are always willing to get up and sing about Jesus. Worship service was opened with prayer request and prayer. Our Pastor began his sermon with scripture from Nehemiah 4. He brought out so many good points from this chapter and it was a sermon of encouragement for God’s people. We must never give up in our service and work for the Lord. He is a mighty God and if you are in a place in your life where you are feeling like everyone and everything is against you, just remember you are on the winning team. Also remember that you do have an enemy in this world that does not want you to serve God, and he will put things and people in your way to discourage you. I would strongly encourage you to read Nehemiah. It is an awesome example of how God blesses when His people have a mind to work.

We are still praying for several who are sick and I know there are more that we haven’t heard of. Lee Hampton, Randy Caudill, Larell Bengston, Bud Hampton family, Barbara Day, are some of the names mentioned. I’ve forgotten someone I know. These would all appreciate your prayers I know. And prayer does work. We see it every day in someone’s life. Also remember the Hawkins family as they lost a loved one in a car accident over the week-end. We attended church at Bruner with Roy and Connie Goins and this is one of their grandsons and I know their faith will get them through this, but only those who have been in their situation will truly be able to grasp the shock and grief the whole family is facing. So sending much prayer their way today.

I want to let everyone know that we are having the fourth Friday night singing at Mt. Olive this month. It will be on Friday, Feb. 23., beginning at 7:00 o’clock. It seems like a long time since we’ve had our singing, so we are looking forward to Friday night and invite you and your neighbor to come out and enjoy, bring some songs to sing and we will have snacks and fellowship afterwards.