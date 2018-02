Louise and Jose Gomes legal

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

A default has accrued on a certain note secured by a deed of trust executed by, Louise C. Gomes AND Jose M. Gomes dated 12/10/2004 and recorded on 12/14/2004 in Book 429, Page 53, and DOCUMENT #043096, in the Recorder’s office for Douglas County, Missouri. The successor trustee will on February 23, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, more particularly at 11:30 AM, at the North Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 Southeast Second Avenue, Ava, Missouri sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash (certified funds only), the following real estate:

ALL THAT PART OF THE NW 1/4 NE 1/4 OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 27, RANGE 16, WHICH LIES WEST OF STATE HIGHWAY NO. 5 AND SOUTH OF FARM TO MARKET HIGHWAY ‘B’ (FORMERLY HIGHWAY ‘Z’) EXCEPT THAT PART OF THE NW 1/4 NE 1/4 OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 27, RANGE 16 DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT THE POINT WHERE THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FARM TO MARKET HIGHWAY ‘Z’ AS IDENTIFIED IN HIGHWAY DEEDS OF RECORD IN BOOK 120 AT PAGE 332 AND 383, CROSSES THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY AND RUN THENCE EAST 300 FEET, THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION 300 FEET FROM AND PARALLEL TO SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY ‘Z’ TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FARM TO MARKET HIGHWAY ‘Z’ AS IDENTIFIED IN HIGHWAY DEEDS OF RECORD IN BOOK 144 AT PAGE 607, THENCE FOLLOWING SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION TO POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HIGHWAY ‘Z’ AS FIRST IDENTIFIED, THENCE FOLLOWING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Commonly known as: RR6 Box 6741, Ava, Missouri 65608

for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corp.

Successor Trustee

(800) 652-4080

4x 02/01/2018, 02/08/2018, 02/15/2018, 02/22/2018

CSM File 26-17-02190

NOTE: This office is a debt collector.

02-01-20-4t

