Local Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 5

Teacher’s Inservice

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Sausage Pancakes on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Mini Cinni’s, Bananas and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 8

Cereal with Yogurt, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, Feb. 9

Pumpkin Muffin with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 5

Teacher’s Inservice

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Mozzarella Dunkers; Entree Salad: Italian Chef Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 8

Entrees: Super Nachos or Chicken Alfredo with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, Feb. 9

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 5

Teacher’s Inservice

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Mozzarella Dunkers; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 8

Entrees: Super Nachos or Chicken Alfredo with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, Feb. 9

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 5

Teacher’s Inservice

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 8

Entrees: Super Nachos or Chicken Alfredo with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, Feb. 9

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish and Chips; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 5

Pancakes, Sausage, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Cereal, Muffin, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Pancake Wrap, Cheese Stick, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 8

Chicken Sandwich, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Feb. 9

Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown, Juice and Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 5

Cashew Chicken, Rice, Peas, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Pizza, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jell-O and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Cheeseburger Macaroni, Green Beans, Fruit Bar and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 8

Chicken Sandwich, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Feb. 9

Chili, Crackers, Fruit, Cookie and Milk

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 5

Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 8

Biscuit and Gravy, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Feb. 9

Cereal, Bagel with Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 5

Hamburger Patty on a Bun, Cheese, Chips, Pork and Beans, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Chicken Alfredo, Salad with Ranch Dressing, Breadstick, Broccoli, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Corn, Rolls, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 8

Sloppy Joe on Bun, Mac and Cheese, Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Feb. 9

Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Fruit and Milk