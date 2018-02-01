Local Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 5
Teacher’s Inservice
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Sausage Pancakes on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Mini Cinni’s, Bananas and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 8
Cereal with Yogurt, Applesauce and Milk
Friday, Feb. 9
Pumpkin Muffin with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 5
Teacher’s Inservice
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Mozzarella Dunkers; Entree Salad: Italian Chef Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 8
Entrees: Super Nachos or Chicken Alfredo with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears
Friday, Feb. 9
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 5
Teacher’s Inservice
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Mozzarella Dunkers; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 8
Entrees: Super Nachos or Chicken Alfredo with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears
Friday, Feb. 9
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 5
Teacher’s Inservice
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 8
Entrees: Super Nachos or Chicken Alfredo with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears
Friday, Feb. 9
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish and Chips; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 5
Pancakes, Sausage, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Cereal, Muffin, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Pancake Wrap, Cheese Stick, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 8
Chicken Sandwich, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Feb. 9
Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown, Juice and Milk
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 5
Cashew Chicken, Rice, Peas, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Pizza, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jell-O and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Cheeseburger Macaroni, Green Beans, Fruit Bar and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 8
Chicken Sandwich, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Feb. 9
Chili, Crackers, Fruit, Cookie and Milk
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 5
Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 8
Biscuit and Gravy, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Feb. 9
Cereal, Bagel with Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 5
Hamburger Patty on a Bun, Cheese, Chips, Pork and Beans, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Chicken Alfredo, Salad with Ranch Dressing, Breadstick, Broccoli, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Corn, Rolls, Fruit and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 8
Sloppy Joe on Bun, Mac and Cheese, Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Feb. 9
Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Fruit and Milk