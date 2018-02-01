Hello my friends from Little Creek. And the crew was working today and doing a good job. Looks like they are about to wrap things up. Greg and crew are much appreciated.

We got to go to club today and it was a beautiful sunshine filled day – much different from yesterday when the wind chill was unpleasant. I was out in it and not being used to the outside. I got thoroughly chilled. I was especially thankful for my electric blanket.

I want to send condolences to Margie and Doug and family for the loss of sweet Debbie. I know your heart aches.

I just got a sweet note (we no longer call them letters because we do not feel like writing a lot) Time takes its toll! Anyway, Sue Hartgraves and I have been friends forever and we keep in touch. And I send her a ‘wave’ via the Douglas County Herald.

She write of Phil and family way off in California and keeps me in touch with John who lives in Ava.

I appreciate Sue for the just right card and just when I needed a reminder. I appreciate you, my friend.

And I do want to think ‘the paper’ for including all my contributions, even though I wander and meander. And I don’t think I have thanked you for the Christmas gift. I appreciate the thoughtfulness and I always look forward each year for your gift. Thank you all.

This last year has gone by so swiftly that it seems as if we have no time to catch our breath. And I have so much to be thankful for and so many to be thankful to. I am so glad I have my niece, Robyn, with me and I notice all the caring things she does extra in addition to the housework she does each week. I am grateful to her and Karen, my daughter, for making me go to the ER, where I stayed for 8 days. After 3 transfusions I began to feel better. The tests and procedures were not happy times but my doctor told me they fixed my problem and he implied that now, “God takes over and you’ll be as good as new.” He proved to be exactly right and I am amazed and full of awe at what the doctors can do with their amazing tools and skills. But then we have the best of all healers take over.

Sometimes you’ll hear people ask, “why doesn’t Jesus heal today as He did in the New Testament?” I guess I found out that He does, every day, in countless ways. Sometimes He uses doctors to do the preliminary work. That is what Sue’s card reminded me of and that first and foremost we must be thankful to God for all our blessings.

I am thankful to my son Kevin and daughter Karen for all the countless things they do for me as well as Greg & Donna who are there if I need anything and I am thankful to my son Burr for the phone calls and Kim, my daughter, for her visits. They brighten my days. I never forget to include Kasey and remember the good times we’ve shared.

So many friends to include in my “thank yous”. There’s Dennis, the mailman, who fights fires as well as delivering the mail and my neighbor who helps where he is needed.

There is my sister Jean who sees that I have a way to church and between her and Jamie & Danny I get to go when weather permits. I am thankful that we have had Gary and Bevy ministering to us and for their friendship. I wish they could stay in our church family permanently, but the Lord will guide the way they should go I’m certain.

I can’t name you all because I have countless friends and I love you all. So thanks everyone for a good 2017 and now on to 2018 and we’re well into the new year already. In April I will have been blessed with 89 years which seems like half that much time.

I see on Facebook that many enjoy the pictures of old homes and old roads once traveled and the reminders of times gone by. We were privileged to have experienced those times and places.

I think of all the good things we had back then that are no longer available such as cloth diapers, clothes lines and clothes pins, shovels and rakes, cloth mops that lasted forever with only the rags that had to be replaced with modern conveniences and now we have a society that has the mentality that says “easy come easy go,” a throw away generation.

I tell my kids that their generation was the last of the “good ‘ole days” and the ways of their ancestors. I am grateful for the time they had growing up and learning work ethics and appreciation of their up-bringing.

The kids now are good kids but they have so many more temptations and it’s that the world has intruded into our secure private carefree way of life; and so we like to reminiscence of happier times. Times sometimes seen through rose-colored glasses. Time has a way of enhancing our memories.

Kevin and Joe have been restoring an old model car and a pick up. Kevin has only week-ends to work in their shop. He told me last week Monty Valentine came over and visited there on Saturday night and Moose Allen and Wayne Degase came by for a while. They are all very committed to their love of restoring the old to new. Kevin sometimes comes through Springfield on the big truck where he takes time to be with Jessica and Brady. They had supper together last week. Kevin and Donna had some time to have dinner together. They dined out as everyone does nowadays. Nobody cooks at home, anyway very seldom.

Robyn and Norval and Kendra and Colton often cook at home and share meals together. Norval does a lot of the cooking and he is good at it I hear, especially his biscuits and gravy.

Karen & Greg have both had sickness. Karen finally gave up and went to the doctor. She had a bacterial infection, in her throat and chest. So it wasn’t the flu.

Kendra and baby Lydia visited club Wednesday. That baby is adorable and adored. Kendra asked the blessing and we all enjoyed a club dinner together. It was exceptionally good and the fellowship to accompany the food made it a day that was good. We are missing Ruth. She is getting better and Darold brings her for dinner when she feels up to coming.

The snow kept everyone at home Wednesday so no club and I haven’t been anywhere to hear news. I get most of my news from Facebook anyway. I enjoy you all who are my friends there, even though some of you I don’t personally know.

Well that wraps up my “news” and tidbits and wear out my wrist and hands, so ‘til next time stay warm and content and count your blessings as we look forward to the New Year. We know not what time will bring. But we know who is in control.