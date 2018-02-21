Leta Cornelison Reese legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of )

LETA CORNELISON REESE, )

Incapacitated/Disabled )

Estate No. 18DG-PR00003 )

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF A CONSERVATOR

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF LETA CORNELISON REESE, A DISABLED PERSON:

On the 14th day of February, 2018, SHEILA MILLER was appointed and has qualified as guardian of the person and conservator of the estate of LETA CORNELISON, REESE, a person adjudicated disabled under the laws of the Sate of Missouri, by Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The business address of the conservator is: P.O. BOX 308, AVA, MO 65608 and her attorney is: Attorney Dan Wade, 100 W. Public Square, Ava, MO 65607, (417) 683-4117.

All creditors of said disabled person are notified to file their claims in Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

Date of first publication: FEBRUARY 22, 2018.

KIM HATHCOCK

Circuit Clerk

Kim Miller

Deputy Clerk

02-22-23-4t