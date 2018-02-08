JoEllen Ingino legal



TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: JoEllen Ingino Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by JoEllen Ingino dated March 30, 2000 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri in Book 336, Page 236 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 1:30 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS, STATE OF MISSOURI THAT PART OF THE SE 1/4 NE 1/4 OF SECTION 11 , TOWNSHIP 26, RANGE 16, DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SE 1/4 NE 1/4 AND RUN THENCE WEST 261 FEET AND TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 140 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 140 FEET, AND TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 NE 1/4, THENCE RUN WEST, 100 FEET AND TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 188037.030718.380477 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: February 8, 2018 02/15/2018, 02/22/2018, 03/01/2018

02-08-21-4t