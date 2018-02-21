Jeanette Smith legal



TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Jeanette M Smith Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Jeanette M Smith dated January 29, 2004 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri as Book 417, Page 246 and modified by Summary Judgment entered in Case No. 17DG-CC00127 and recorded on 01/11/2018 as Instrument No. 180075 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 3:15 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

THAT PART OF THE SW 1/4 NE 1/4 DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SW 1/4 NE 1/4, THENCE RUN NORTH 148 FEET AND THENCE RUN WEST 296 FEET THENCE RUN SOUTH 148 FEET AND THENCE RUN EAST 296 FEET AND TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING A PART OF THE SE 1/4 NE 1/4 DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SE 1/4 NE 1/4 AND RUN THENCE NORTH 660 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 792 FEET TO A POINT OF BEING 528 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 NE 1/4 THENCE RUN 660 FEET AND THENCE RUN WEST 792 FEET AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING ALL ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND BEING IN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 17, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 115313.032118.349216 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: February 22, 2018 03/01/2018, 03/08/2018, 03/15/2018

02-22-23-4t