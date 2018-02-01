Jackie Sigler legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of: )

JACKIE O. SIGLER, )

Deceased. )

Estate No. 16DG-PR00035 )

NOTICE OF FILING PETITION FOR COMPLETE

SETTLEMENT AND PROPOSED ORDER OF DISTRIBUTION

To All persons interested in the above referenced estate:

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Co-personal representatives will file a petition for an order of complete settlement of the estate together with a final settlement and proposed order of distribution in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri on March 9, 2018, or as may be continued by the court.

If no objections to the settlement or proposed order of distribution are filed within 20 days after the date of the filing thereof, the court will consider said settlement and proposed distribution, and upon their approval, the court will determine the persons entitled to decedent’s descendible interest in the estate and the extent and character of their interest therein.

Upon proof of compliance with the court’s order of distribution by the personal representative, the court will discharge the co-personal representatives and any sureties from further claim or demand by an interested person.

Debbie Foster,

Co-Personal Representative

Penny Shrable,

Co-Personal Representative

POINTER LAW OFFICE, P.C.

By: /s/ Jessica Peterson Blackburn

MO Bar. No. 58955

496 Third Street • P.O. Box 400

Gainesville, MO 65655

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Telephone: 417-679-2203

Facsimile: 417-679-2213

jessica@pointerlaw.com

02-01-20-4t

.