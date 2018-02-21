Hello from our home to your home. It has been a busy week here at our home. Our Valentine’s Dinner for the family was canceled due to the crud going around our building. Sandy Church filled in for Faith Rock Church on the 11th. Monday morning Don and Misty Lunn was here for Bible study. In the afternoon it was time for the monthly birthday party with the following residents having birthdays: Cecile Boos, Bill Holt, Maxine Lirley, Richard Gunter, Janet Bransetter and Lavern Ashby . Playing music and singing for our monthly birthday party was Lola Mayberry and Norma Stillings and everyone enjoyed the sing-a-long with the awesome ladies. The cakes were made by some ladies at the Ava Assembly of God Church. Goodhope Nazarene Church with Pastor TJ Torgerson will be here next Sunday. Church service starts at 2:00p.m. in the main dining room. Our new sound system is up and running and it sounds really good. We played games throughout the week and kept everyone busy. Cooking Club met and made caramel popcorn for residents and staff. Cameron Smith sang a set of songs for the residents Wednesday afternoon, he was rocking the house.

Sunday the 18th, Ava United Methodist Church was here and the residents enjoyed the pastor, they thought she was great.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home. They are Kathy Rogers and James Rowan.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the families of Gloria Harmon and Betty Bradshaw.

Congratulations to Janet Branstetter and James Rowan on getting to go home last week.

God bless you from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.