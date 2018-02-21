Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with prayer requests. Prayer was given by Sister Kay. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Our Sunday school lesson opened in prayer by Bro. Gregg. Scripture for the Sunday school lesson was found in II Timothy 4:1-22. The key verse was II Timothy 4:7. The lesson objectives were to understand, to fulfill, to pour out. We had a great lesson. We had lots of discussion and comments.

We sang Happy Birthday to Sister Sara. We sang Happy Anniversary to Sister Sara and to Bro. Mac. The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord and they were blessed by Bro. Gregg. We had specials by Sister Peggy, Sister Jaunita, Bro. John Hamilton and Sister Sara and Bro. Mac.

Bro. Gregg opened with some comments and then prayed. The title of the sermon “Flame Of Fire.” He used scripture from Genesis 3:24 and Revelations 22:1-6.

We had a song and altar prayer. Sister Kay blessed the food for our dinner.