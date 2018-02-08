Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. He began with prayer requests. Prayer was given by Bro. Mac. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday school began with all gathering in a circle close to the altar. Sister Juanita opened with prayer. Our lesson title for today was “Perilous Times.” Scripture for the lesson was found in II Timothy 3:1-17. The key verse was II Timothy 3:16. The lesson objectives were understand, appreciate, and resolve. We each took turns in reading the verse concerning our lesson. We had discussion and comments. It was a very good lesson. Bro. John Weisbrod leads the Sunday school class. We appreciate him so much.

The young ones come forward after their class is over and tells us what they learned in Sunday school. Then we have Coins For Christ, which the young ones gather for Jesus.

It was then time to sing for the Lord. They were great hymns with good messages in them. We then gathered the gifts for the Lord and prayer was given by Bro. John Hamilton. We then had some specials from several. Autumn gave us a Bible verse, John 3:16 then Sister Peggy, Sister Sharron, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara sang.

Bro. Gregg opened the morning service with a few comments and then prayer. The title of the morning message was “Guilt.” Scripture for the morning message was from John 3:17-21 and also Psalms 26. It was a very good message from the Lord. We had a song and altar prayer. Sister Juanita dismissed us with prayer.

Due to the weather, we called off church for Sunday evening.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.