Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac opening with prayer requests. Prayer was given by Bro. John Weisbrod. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. It was then time to sing for Jesus. Sunday school began with everyone coming to the circle. Bro. John Weibrod opened with prayer. The lesson title was “Pointers For Pastor Timothy.” Scripture was found in II Timothy 2:1-26. The key verse was II Timothy 2:15. The lesson objectives were to comprehend, to determine, and to be equipped. We all read verses and had some discussion. It was great lesson. We sang Happy Birthday to Bro. Norman Rush. The children gathered the Coins For Christ. It was time to sing for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with Bro. John Weisbrod blessing them. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara. Bro. John Hamilton told us a story about “I’m On The Winning Side.”

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer for the worship service. He used scripture from Psalms 69:4. The title of the morning message was Unequivocal. It was a good message from the Lord. We had altar prayer and a song. Sister Sharron dismissed us with prayer.

Our evening service began with prayer requests and we had the prayer circle with Bro. Gregg leading in prayer. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Sara, Bro. John Hamilton and “The Group.” We had testimonies from several. Bro. Gregg opened with prayer. He used scripture from Isaiah 59:1-2. We had a song and was dismissed in prayer by Bro. Mac.

We had a good singing Saturday night. Come and join us in February.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.