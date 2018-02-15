Goodhope Ministries

Blessings to everyone. It is really hard to believe we are into the second month of a new year. We are continuing to hold all in this community and the nation in prayer. This year’s flu has turned into almost an epidemic. God’s hand and healing be upon all who are suffering.

This month’s Old Time Southern Gospel Praise and Prayer gathering was tremendous. Even though it was cold we had a good turnout. The Gospel Praise segment was not only powerful but inspiring. Everyone was praising and being blessed while Bro. Kinnie and Sister Shelly Caughman performed songs. Bro. Kenneth Farmer’s steel guitar made us feel like we were in Heaven.

Rev. Kim brought God’s message from the Word: Jesus’ depiction of Heaven and Hell in Luke 16:19-31, the rich man going to hell and the beggar going to Heaven. The rich man lost his soul for his seeking worldly gain as we are shown in Matt. 16: 26. “What does a man gain if he gains the whole world and loses his soul?” Once in hell, he knew what he had done, how he needed to have repented and how not only had he had rejected God, but so had his brothers. Supporting scripture Isaiah 40:21, “Did you not know? Have you not heard? Has it not been declared to you from the beginning? Have you not understood from the foundations of the earth?” And Hosea 4:6, “My people perish for lack of knowledge…” because they have rejected that knowledge. God doesn’t want His people to be ignorant. Not only did the rich man have no excuse, neither do we.

Just like the wealthy man during his life, there are those who are not interested in the offer of salvation, and aren’t concerned about what the future or their eternity may hold. They’re too busy with what the world seems to offer and all the distractions to keep them bound to it. But on Judgment Day their circumstances will radically change. Then it will be too late if they do not have Jesus as their Lord and Savior. They will be as the wealthy man in hell crying out to Heaven and wishing for a second chance.

Some have asked why is hell is so horrible. Why would God create such a place for us? He didn’t. Hell was not created for man. It was prepared for Satan and his fallen angels. A place of the absence of God. Every good and perfect thing comes from God as we are told in James 1:17. Hell is a place that is separated from God’s goodness and His attributes.

Genesis 1:26 tells us that God created us in His image, created our spirits to last forever. So the question we need to ask ourselves is where will I spend eternity? There are two places that were created to last for eternity – Heaven and Hell: We can have eternal life in Heaven with Jesus or in eternal death in hell with Satan?

Last month Hawaiians experienced 38 minutes of terror when the alarms and warnings went out that North Korea had launched a nuclear attack. Fortunately, the missile alert was a false alarm and authorities issued a correction. That however did not change the horror that Hawaiians went through within those 38 minutes. They were forced into an assessment of their priorities – what mattered.

In response to that situation Franklin Graham issued a thought provoking article that went viral in just a few minutes on the Internet entitled “What would you do if you had 20 minutes to live”? He encouraged his Facebook friends to share their thoughts on what they might do in those 20 minutes. Two of the most profound responses were: “I’d pray to Jesus to reveal anything that was lacking in my life that I needed to repent of within that 20 minutes” and “I’d call everyone I know who has rejected Christ and tell them in 20 minutes you will reach your destination, heaven or hell. Hopefully they will accept Christ right then and there as their Lord and Savior.” So the message leaves us with two questions: What would you do if you only had 20 minutes to live and what vision of eternity will you have, Heaven or hell?”

The Message was followed by the Prayer segment. God loves this community. We love this community. We are humbled and honored to answer the call of God in Ez. 22:30 and stand before Him in the gap praying for it and this nation. We invite everyone to. This is our community and nation. We are to be their prayerful stewards.

This month we added a Food and Fellowship time after the close of the prayer segment. It was wonderful. Everyone is looking forward to it being a regular part of the gatherings.

For more information contact us at (417) 351-2570 or email us at goodhope@goodhopeministriesusa.org.