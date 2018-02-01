Goodhope Ministries

Greetings and blessings to all. What a glorious week. It has been so nice to be able to reconnect with those who had been unable to get out because of the weather. It has also been wonderful to see prayers answered in the healings of those who have been so ill. I can’t remember a year that the flu was in so many forms, it went on for so long, was so virulent, and the fevers were so high. We are all continuing to hold those still under its influence in our prayers.

The message this week was from Psalm 19:1-4: “The Heavens are Declaring the Glory of God. And the firmament shows His handiwork.” The measuring line in the Heaven is Praise and it is being sent forth into all of the earth. It is seeking the individuals, the places, the gatherings of the hearts of those in praise offering up glory to God and calling down His Glory into their presence – His Holy Spirit into that place of the one, the two or more gathered, the praise-filled. We praise to give thanksgiving. We praise to honor God. We praise to testify and witness to our faith of God’s mercy, forgiveness, strength, love and presence with us in all situations. And we praise to pierce the darkness with His Eternal Glory upon us and before us. Praise is a natural state of union with the Holy Spirit, a natural desire of the heart tuned to God and love for Jesus. It is an act of obedience. Praise is power and a weapon in spiritual warfare against the darkness – declaring our intent, our identity, our higher heritage and who we serve and belong to. Praise declares the place which we stand and breath upon as Sacred Holy Ground belonging to God. There are numerous accountings in the Bible of those under persecution and tremendous burden utilizing praise in their hour of need and it’s glorious results: Daniel in the lions den, the three brothers in the fire-filled furnace, Stephen while being stoned, Jesus being tempted by Satan and the one leper of the ten when healed returned to Jesus, falling at His feet and Praising God…

We were reminded of the line from the old gospel song O’ Happy Day- “He taught me how to watch, fight and pray”. Praising is a part of that glorious power to fight the arrows of Satan. Praising strengthens us in our fight. And coupled with the Word of God we are taught how to watch and know what we are to fight and pray for and against, as well as, how to do so. God never wants His children to be ignorant or unprepared.

Everyone is so excited and preparing for the Old Time Southern Gospel Praise and Prayer Gathering, Sat,. Feb 3rd at the Douglas County Vet Memorial Bldg, across from the Ava Post Office. We’ll begin at 2:00 p.m. and go till 5:00 p.m. We hope everyone will stay for the finger food and fellowship to follow.

For more information contact us at (417) 351-2570 or email us at goodhope@goodhopeministriesusa.org. Or visit our web site for more information on the ministry at www.goodhopeministriesusa.org. Until next time, God bless and keep you and shine His face upon you.