Gentryville

Such a nice day today (Thursday) only that wind, oh my and so dry.

I went to Ava Tuesday for my protime and it’s getting better. It was up to 2.0. It was nice to visit with Mike and Debbie Stone in town.

Ted Collins and Bertha Scherer visited Tuesday with Ann Collins.

Trish, Amanda and Rebecca Russell visited me a while late Tuesday evening.

Doug Frederick came home from Mercy on Saturday. He got a pacemaker and his heart is doing better. But he still has to take dialysis for his kidney.

Thursday visitors of Ann Collins were Carol Wise, Riley O’Shea and his two little boys. Amanda Russell visited me Thursday evening.

My deepest sympathy to Shaina Dennis and her son in the loss of their Dad and grandpa, Ken Bushong.

Prayers and get well wishes to all who are ill. I understand Bob Berry has a sister Cora, who is very sick.

What terrible things are happening in our world, my heart aches for those involved in the school shooting in Florida. So many are gunned down senselessly. What is the answer to all this or is there one? I think we need to get back to our God and get on our knees and pray, pray, pray.

Thought for today: In every moment, God can bring us hope and peace.

Friday morning: cooler this morning and we got 1/2 inch of rain.

Until next time, take care and God bless.