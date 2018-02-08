Gentryville

Thursday, Feb. 1, another dark, gloomy day, supposed to get pretty cold again tonight. Hope the ground hog doesn’t see his shadow tomorrow.

I spent from Saturday until Tuesday visiting with Patty and family. Sunday, Aaron came over. Sunday night we met Sandy, Carter and Cannon Chambers in Republic and ate pizza. Then Patty had to go to the dentist in Nixa on Monday so we ate at one of my favorite restaurants there.

I had my protime test on Tuesday in Ava on the way home.

Ann Collins had company Tuesday evening. Bertha Scherer and Marvin and Yevette (new neighbors on the Cooper place) then they, Marvin and Yevette, went on and visited Bert and Dean.

Beverly Emery and Buddy (her dog) visited me a week ago Wednesday and she cut my hair. I was sure needing a haircut.

Ada Beard and Ann Collins went to the beauty shop on Friday and got a permanent.

Andy Daugherty called me last night. He and Sharlene spend the winter in Georgia where he works dogs.

I heard yesterday that Danny Bushong had passed away. So sorry and my deepest sympathy to Veda and all his family. Also to the Bob Lambert family.

Thought for the day: I will do what I can, then trust God to do the rest.

Birthday greetings this month to: Dwayne Sparks the 2nd, Ted Collins the 14th, a step-son of mine, Pat Daugherty has a birthday the 26th and that is also the birthday of a grandson-in-law, Devin Snodgrass/ Belated January birthday wishes to Brenda Massey the 22nd, Chad Emery the 27th and Dianne Evans also had a birthday January birthday.

Until next time, take care and God bless.