Gentry Church

After opening with prayer and singing, in our Sunday school class we studied about being a faithful and believing person, as we grow in faith, we will grow in confidence that God can do all things, and rely on Christ for all results.

Our special song was by Rod and Joanne Welker.

Our prayer requests were many, among some were Joey Swofford, Skip Berry, Robert Nagel, who is home after having surgery and reported doing well, and all the bereaved, George Young.

Wednesday nights are our Bible study at 7 p.m. and we are in Romans chapter four, come and join us.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from I Corinthians chapter thirteen. The love of God through the Holy Spirit gives us godly love. The love of God enables us to forgive those who have hurt us. Unforgiveness will make our life harbor bitterness.

In our Sunday night service, our special song was by Narvil Tetrick, Janice Young, Joie Welker, Glenda Miller and Brenda Hampel.

We continued our study on our motivational gifts and we are on administration, are we leaders and responsible? It was a very interesting study.