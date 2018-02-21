Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning with singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent. Prayer was given by Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was Ministry In A Hard Place, from Titus 1:4-16 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school we sang several songs. Specials by Elsie Atchison, Lena Ingram, Raymond and Naida Haden and Sue Wright. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Hebrews 12:1-3. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Janice Cotrone.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Sister Vera Dixon. We sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Ronnie Epps. Specials by Lena and Elsie. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read Psalms 27:1-4, Eccl. 3:15-21, Luke 10:38-42, John 9:7-31, Phil. 3:13-21, Peter 3:8. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone.