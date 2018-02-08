Friendship News

Church started Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was Perilous Times from II Timothy 3:1-7 and 10-17 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Raymond Haden read a poem. Hunter Stewart sang. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read II Chronicles 28:1-5 and 28:24-27. He prayed then read II Chronicles 29:1-3, chapter 32:24-26, chapter 32:33, chapter 33:1-2. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Raymond Haden.