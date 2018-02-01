Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing, Won’t We Have A Good Time Up in Heaven. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent. Prayer by Bro. Raymond Haden. Sunday school lesson was Pointers for Pastor Timothy, II Timothy 2:1-10 taught by Ronnie Epps.

We sang several songs. Specials were Hunter Stewart, Lena Ingram, and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Psalms 27:1. Then prayed

Dismissed by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Bro. Ronnie E pps. We sang several songs. Specials were by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, Raymond, Naida Haden, the Irwin family sang some songs and Bion Irwin sang a song. Bro. Bion Irwin brought the message. Prayer by Bro. Lyle. He read Genesis 6:8, Jude 1:21, 23. After a good message we sang a song and were dismissed by Bro. Raymond Haden.