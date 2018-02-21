Eastern Gate and Around the Mountain

Good morning, hope you all are having a great week. I am sure looking forward to spring time. I think spring fever is already starting to arrive. I bought a package of seed the other day and the lady in front of me at the check out also had three packages of seed. Let’s hope that’s a good sign.

You know on television I have heard people say that they hope when it comes their time to leave this earth that they will be missed, that they have left a mark. Well, we lost such a man, Bud Hampton was a person that will be missed by so many. He was a deacon at our church, a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had so many family and friends, he was also our singing partner. His mark was made and no one can ever fill his shoes. Now he is singing with the angels and someday we can join him.

It was good to be back in church Sunday, after canceling last week because of the ice. We had lots of youth and several young adults out for services. We need to keep all of these in our prayers as they strive to serve God in their walk through life. We also still have several sick and unspoken prayer request. When we have testimonies, we always have so much to be thankful for, but yet still so many on our hearts to pray for.

I think that is what we are suppose to do. Give God the glory for all he has done for us, but also ask for the things that we want Him to continue to do.

Until next time, take care and God bless.