Do. Co. SWCD legal



NOTICE OF ELECTION OF SUPERVISORS

DOUGLAS COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION

DISTRICT

To all land representatives of any farms lying within Douglas County, Missouri, notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2018, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. an election will be held to elect the required number of supervisors to the Board of Supervisors of the Douglas County Soil and Water Conservation District, Pursuant to the provision of the Missouri Code of State Regulations, Title 10, Division 70, Chapter 2 (10 CSR 70 – 2.010 and 2.020).

All land representatives of any farm lying within Douglas County, Missouri are eligible to vote. A land representative is the owner, or representative authorized by power-of-attorney, of any farm lying within any area of the district; provided, however, that any land representative must be a taxpayer of the county within which the SWCD is located.

Eligible voters shall cast their votes at the following polling location(s):

Douglas County SWCD Field Office

1401 Haden Street

Ava, Missouri 65608

417-683-4816 Extension 3

*Please note that all land representatives, so designated by power of attorney, must present their properly signed POA form, to the election judges at the time of voting.

If there is a Government shutdown the election will be held on the Friday after the shutdown is over.

Vice-Chairperson: Jerry Garrison

Date: January 26, 2018.

02-08-21-2t