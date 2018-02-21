County Line

Donna Dodson came by on Monday.

Ken Bushong passed away on Thursday, Feb. 8th. I send my sympathy to Shaunna and Klayton.

Leland Bushong and Clinton Bushong arrived here in Missouri from Illinois to visit family and friends and to attend Ken’s funeral on Tuesday.

Those here on Tuesday were Donna, Butch and Diana Davis, Sherry Pool, Michael Dodson, and Clinton Bushong. Clinton spent Tuesday and Wednesday nights with me.

On Wednesday those here were Clinton, Donna, Michael, Diana and Butch, and Melanie Breeding. Melanie and Diana brought me some pretty Valentine roses, balloon, cookies and cake. I also got a Valentine card from Sandy Rackley who lives in Tennessee.

Leland Bushong stayed with his brother, Lyle Bushong, in Brixey while here. He and Clinton returned home on Thursday.

Donna attended Hoopcoming Friday night in Ava to watch Bryse play and Megan cheer.

Reece Goforth visited Melanie Breeding and David and Donna Dodson one day this week.

On Saturday Donna went and watched Macee Breeding’s basketball game. Then she and Melanie Breeding, Macee and Megan Goforth went to Springfield prom dress shopping. After they found one they joined Keith Breeding in Lebanon to watch Quin play basketball. They had supper before coming home.

Diana took me shopping on Saturday.

Bryse Dodson spent Saturday night with Quin Breeding.

Macee Breeding spent Saturday night with David and Donna Dodson.

My sympathy to the Justin Watterson family.

Max and Kathy Stephens visited John and Jo Stephens on Sunday.

Debra Reed of Kansas called on Sunday.

Get-well wishes to Rheba Pool who fell and broke her wrist.