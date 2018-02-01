County Line

Donna Dodson came by on Monday and Wednesday.

Barbara (Berry) Watkins of Forsyth passed away. I send my sympathy to her family.

Donna and I left on Thursday to go to Danny Bushong’s home in Branson. We returned home on Sunday. Debra Reed of Kansas arrived there on Friday and stayed till Monday. Diana and Butch Davis came down on Saturday and returned home on Sunday. Others there were Melvin Bushong, Bill Grider, and the Van Winkle family. We did a lot of reminiscing and had a great time visiting. Danny will start a new treatment this week.

Max and Kathy Stephens, Eric Stephens, Lana Stephens, and Jane Call visited John and Jo Stephens on Sunday afternoon.

Macee Breeding played basketball Saturday morning. Bryse Dodson coached his team Saturday morning. He visited Papa David Dodson Saturday afternoon.

Reece visited Papa David Saturday also.

Melanie and Keith Breeding went hunting Friday night.

Melanie and Megan went to Springfield Saturday prom dress shopping. She said she found one.

Rheba Pool came and got me to go to the courthouse the night the tornado sirens went off. Two very nice policemen helped us get in the building safely. One of them even carried my purse. I appreciate all their help.