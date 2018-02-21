Class of “58” Plans 60th Reunion

The graduating class of 1958 is planning a reunion get together to coincide with the Alumni Banquet. We will meet at the Ava Church of Christ, Saturday, May 5, from 1 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m. This will give sufficient time for those wishing to attend the banquet. We plan to do finger foods and drinks.

We would really like to hear from you if you are interested and plan to come. If there are friends of this class, you would also be welcome and encouraged to come.

Contact Norma Wood, normawood39@gmail.com or Kay Hutchison, kayhutchison40@gmail.com or by phone: Norma-861-2112 or Kay-543-0374.