PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Mansfield is accepting bids to mow the City Cemetery for the 2018 season. A list of all the requirements and specifications may be picked up at City Hall or emailed or faxed to you.

All bids shall be turned to City Clerk, Sheila Matlock, at Mansfield City Hall by 4:00 P.M. on March 3, 2018. The City reserves the right to refuse any or all bids.

02-15-22-2t