City of Ava Public Hearing legal



PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Ava will hold a public hearing on February 27, 2018, 3 PM at City Hall to discuss the City’s submission of an application for the fiscal year 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The City is interested in obtaining all citizens’ input on community development needs within the city. As part of the hearing process citizens will be asked to verbally assist in the completion of a Needs Assessment document. The document will detail what the residents feel are the strengths and weaknesses of the community. The city needs as much local participation as possible in order to reflect the true desires of the community as a whole, as well as the comments relating to the proposed project application. The State has established a maximum application request for each funding category. Activities that are eligible for funding include the improvement of public works, public facilities, housing rehabilitation, and others allowed by law. At least 51% of the funds must be used to benefit low-and-moderate income persons. No displacement of persons will be proposed.

The city is proposing to redevelop the city square including new sidewalks and cross walks to allow ADA accessibility and improve pedestrian access in the center of the square. The total project cost is estimated at $499,081.85 The City proposes to contribute $46,030 in in-kind labor and equipment by City crews, with grant funds of $453,041.85 needed to make up the balance. The project, if funded, will benefit at least 66.18% low/moderate income persons. All citizens, including those in the targeted area, are encouraged to attend in order to comment on the proposed activities.

For more information on the proposed project, contact Suzanne Welsh at 417-683-5516.

Publish February 20, 2018.

