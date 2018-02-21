Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Norma read our devotions from Isaiah chapter 41, verses 10 and 11. We then lifted our prayer requests to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class continuing on in Philippians.

Sister Susan taught the youth class from John chapter 15, verse 12.

There were many special songs of praise this morning.

Brother Gary brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 122, verses 1, “I was glad when they said unto me, let us go to the house of the Lord.” Do we look forward to spending time in God’s house, or do we just see it as one of the things we have to do to be good enough to make it to Heaven? The truth is, good enough is not good enough. No one, on their own is good enough no matter what they do. The blood of Jesus Christ is the only way we can secure our eternal salvation. So why do we, as children of God do the things we do? Go to church, live our lives according to God’s will and not the world’s ideas? Because the old saying, “You are what you eat” is very true. If you are unsaved and feasting on the things of this world, spending your time with others who do the same, your life will show it. If you have repented to the Lord and received His gift of salvation, you need to feast on the things of the Lord. Spend time with others who are truly living for God. Read God’s word, pray and worship. Your life will show the results of what you are eating. We will never be good enough on our own. Only the blood of Jesus Christ is good enough. If you are a child of God, live your life boldly for him.

We had a wonderful time of food and fellowship after the morning service. After having to miss church because of the bad weather, it was wonderful to visit with our brothers and sisters.

Our evening service started with prayer. Then we lifted our prayer requests to the Lord. Once again there were many special songs and testimonies for our Lord.

Associate Pastor Don brought the Lord’s message from Matthew chapter 6, verses 25-34, “Therefore I say unto you, take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat,, and the body more than raiment?” Why do we worry about the little things? Have we trusted God with our eternal soul? If we believe that God can provide for our eternity, why do we think He won’t provide for us the short time we are on this earth? Throughout the scriptures we see examples of how the Lord has provided for His children. He has promised the same for us. God provides for us in so many ways, but a lot of people never receive those provisions. They are waiting for something to just fall into their lap. “If it is God’s will, it will happen.” It is God’s will to provide for us. Do we seek God? If we do, we will see the provisions He has waiting for us. They are not always going to look like what we may expect. God putting food on your table may be that new job that you were offered. Did you take that job? Did you thank God for that provision? There are so many things in this world that we work hard for. Are we willing to make the effort to serve God? Seek the Lord, trust Him with everything in your life and He will provide everything you need in this life and He will provide more than you could ever imagine for eternity in Heaven.