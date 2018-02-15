Church of the Living God

We were unable to have services today due to the icy road conditions, but it was still a wonderful day to praise our Lord. We may have wanted to see our brothers and sisters in Christ. We may have wanted to hear the word spoken and to sing songs of praise, but being a child of the King isn’t always about getting what we want and having things go our way. Do we only praise Him when it is the scheduled time and at a certain place, or do we praise Him at all times and everywhere? The morning devotion at my house today was from 1st Corinthians chapter 10, verse 31. “Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.” What a wonderful thought to start the day with. No matter where we are or what we are doing, no matter who is there to see or not, we should do all things to show honor to our Lord and Saviour.

We will be having dinner after morning service next Sunday. We would like to invite you to come and worship God with us and stay for good food and fellowship.