Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Then Sister Norma read our devotions from John 14:1-7, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in Me.” It is hard to not be troubled in this world today, but if we put our trust in God and put our lives in His hands, and believe in the future His Son, Jesus secured for us, we do not need to be troubled.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class from Philippians, starting in chapter 1, “Prayer of thankfulness.”

Sister Susan taught the youth class about the pledges and allegiances, and what they really mean.

There were many special songs of praise for our Lord this morning.

Pastor Lonnie brought the Lord’s message from Psalms chapter 27, verses 1-4, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” Satan will try to convince us we should be afraid to speak of our Lord. He will tell us we will be laughed at, scorned, hated. He will tell us that our work places won’t allow it and the public doesn’t want to hear it. Satan will tell us we will be better off to keep it to ourselves. We know that Satan is a liar. Why do we believe him? You say you don’t believe his lies? Then why aren’t we speaking out for Jesus? Why isn’t it allowed in our workplaces? Why is it unacceptable in public? Are we afraid?

Verse 2 tells us, “When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell.” How could it be that our enemies would stumble and fall when we speak the name of Jesus? It is because the Lord is our strength. He will give us the power to stand against our enemies. Verse 4 tells us something very important. “One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life…” Is Jesus our one true desire? Are we seeking Him? Do we want to live for Him every day of our lives? If we Let Him be our light, our salvation, our strength, whom shall we fear?

Don’t forget our dinner after morning service next Sunday. Come and worship God and enjoy fellowship with us. We would love to see you in church.